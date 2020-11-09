ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 474,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,340. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.