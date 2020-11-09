ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xerox worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,467,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,575,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,415,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,781,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of XRX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.00. 67,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 315,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,589,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 517,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,894,945.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,471,894 shares of company stock worth $26,213,484. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.