ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 255 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after acquiring an additional 989,754 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 292,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,057,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,998,000 after buying an additional 794,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,164,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,909,000 after buying an additional 548,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of PFG traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.