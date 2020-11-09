ARGI Investment Services LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $3.75 on Monday, reaching $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,785. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

