AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,473 ($110.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,308.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,458.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

