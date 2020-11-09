AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,473 ($110.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,308.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,458.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.