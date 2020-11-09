Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXNX stock opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $52.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,931,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,057 shares of company stock worth $4,249,475. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

