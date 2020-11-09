Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.98 and its 200 day moving average is €28.48. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.