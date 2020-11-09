Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

Banner stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

