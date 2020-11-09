Barclays Analysts Give RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) a €40.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) stock opened at €33.52 ($39.44) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.14. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

