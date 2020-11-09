Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €69.47 ($81.73).

ETR:BMW opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

