Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of BSM opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

