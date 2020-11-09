Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Posts Earnings Results

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

