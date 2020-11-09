Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.76 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $505.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.