Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 27.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Camden National by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

