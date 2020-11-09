Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chemed by 120.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chemed by 800.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,246,895.00. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $1,062,220.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,796 shares of company stock worth $4,400,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $494.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,778. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

