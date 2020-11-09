Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Trex makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,501. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

