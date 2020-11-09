Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9,166.7% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,018. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $62.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.