Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. 130,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,251. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

