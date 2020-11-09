Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,355,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,920,000 after purchasing an additional 173,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,122,000 after purchasing an additional 165,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,841,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 675,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 225,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $202.51. 17,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,046. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $208.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.