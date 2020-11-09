Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.27. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,327. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

