Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,369 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,787,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,981,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,081,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,557,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.59. 14,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,560. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

