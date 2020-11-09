Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0055 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $9,428.60 and $14.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

