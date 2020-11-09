Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

