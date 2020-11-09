Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Earnings Results

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

