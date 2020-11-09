CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $848.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00082287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00028861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.02 or 0.01054471 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

