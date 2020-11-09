Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $308.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,108.62% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

