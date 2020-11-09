Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.24.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.80 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

