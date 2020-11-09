Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Construction Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

