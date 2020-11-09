Contrasting Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) and Its Rivals

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is one of 762 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Benitec Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 -$8.27 million -0.36 Benitec Biopharma Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -1.93

Benitec Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benitec Biopharma. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benitec Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benitec Biopharma Competitors 7420 20185 38142 1541 2.50

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 384.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 38.64%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma Competitors -3,244.20% -191.33% -30.12%

Summary

Benitec Biopharma peers beat Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

