Contrasting StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) & Achieve Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ACHV)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSD) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 213.65%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $140,000.00 238.58 -$3.48 million N/A N/A Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.20

StageZero Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Achieve Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 2.97, indicating that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences 217.39% N/A -61.21% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -94.12% -79.84%

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences beats Achieve Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as GeneNews Limited. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.