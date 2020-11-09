Contrasting Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) & AquaBounty Technologies (OTCMKTS:AQB)

Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCMKTS:UMAM) and AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies -11,050.81% -36.77% -30.50%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umami Sustainable Seafood 0 0 0 0 N/A AquaBounty Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

AquaBounty Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given AquaBounty Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AquaBounty Technologies is more favorable than Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Risk and Volatility

Umami Sustainable Seafood has a beta of 113.3, meaning that its stock price is 11,230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of AquaBounty Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umami Sustainable Seafood and AquaBounty Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umami Sustainable Seafood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AquaBounty Technologies $190,000.00 705.06 -$13.23 million ($0.66) -6.32

Umami Sustainable Seafood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AquaBounty Technologies.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies beats Umami Sustainable Seafood on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umami Sustainable Seafood Company Profile

Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc. engages in the fishing, farming, and sale of Bluefin Tuna for sushi and sashimi markets in Japan and internationally. It owns and operates Kali Tuna, an Atlantic Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Croatia; and Baja Aqua Farms, a Pacific Bluefin Tuna farming operation located in the Pacific Ocean off Baja California, Mexico. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

