CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.16

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.16 and last traded at $130.65, with a volume of 1456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.12.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $283,517.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,957.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $91,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,917.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,116 shares of company stock valued at $856,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $613,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.