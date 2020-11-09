DaTa eXchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00024433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00348486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.03448308 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00026746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

