Davis Rea LTD. Acquires Shares of 600 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,470,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,927,000 after buying an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $77.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.60. 382,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.11. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.56.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 331,459 shares of company stock valued at $129,475,100. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

