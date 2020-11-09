Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,715.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 44,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,095,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,212 shares of company stock worth $1,451,359. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $12.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $262.12. 14,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,088. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $255.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day moving average is $217.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

