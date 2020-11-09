Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 638.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $28.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $499.46. 88,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.05 and a 200-day moving average of $396.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

