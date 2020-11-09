Davis Rea LTD. Sells 78 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Davis Rea LTD. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 5.2% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,237,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 74,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 113,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.86. 78,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,405. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $247.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

