Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Nov 9th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €107.18 ($126.10).

DHER opened at €112.35 ($132.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.14. Delivery Hero SE has a 1 year low of €42.40 ($49.88) and a 1 year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

