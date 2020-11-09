Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $65.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CAH stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 35.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

