Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $63.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 51.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 92,889 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in II-VI by 3.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

