Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $89.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.64, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s International news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,378,000 after buying an additional 862,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

