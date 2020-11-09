Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Issues Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

