Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L)’s (DLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.31).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 292.30 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 279.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 284.48. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 355 ($4.64).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

