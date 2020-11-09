Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of EIC opened at $13.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

