Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.04 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $92,254.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

