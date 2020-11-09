Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 391,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 340,786 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

