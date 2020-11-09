Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

NYSE:EPC opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,633.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,346,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,573,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1,380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 391,914 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,963,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 340,786 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,204,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,547,000 after acquiring an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit