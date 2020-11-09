Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 67.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entergy to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.