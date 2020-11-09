Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $714.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.