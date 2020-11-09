Financial Contrast: AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) versus Equinix (NYSE:EQIX)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 27.97% 6.02% 3.38% Equinix 7.58% 4.62% 1.74%

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $10.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 68.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 8 4 0 2.23 Equinix 0 2 18 0 2.90

AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus price target of $176.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $804.68, indicating a potential upside of 3.95%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Equinix.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Equinix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.32 billion 9.81 $785.97 million $9.34 17.49 Equinix $5.56 billion 12.40 $507.45 million $22.81 33.94

AvalonBay Communities has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Equinix. AvalonBay Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equinix beats AvalonBay Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.