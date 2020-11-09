First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Critical Comparison

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National and Independent Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.57%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than First National.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.45 million 1.67 $9.56 million N/A N/A Independent Bank Group $731.11 million 3.43 $192.74 million $5.08 11.42

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Independent Bank Group pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 20.30% 10.68% 0.99% Independent Bank Group 27.32% 8.68% 1.29%

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats First National on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 93 branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

